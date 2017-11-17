Ivanka Trump to lead American team for business summit in India: US

Washington: President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump will lead the US contingent to a global entrepreneurship summit in India this month, the state department announced on Friday.

The Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, to be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries, will be co-hosted by India and the US with the theme of "Women First, Prosperity for All" and on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.

During the Summit, following closely on the heels of the Global Entrepreneurship Week, the attendees will participate in three days of interactive discussions and workshops with accomplished entrepreneurs and investors who will share their knowledge and experience on how to start and scale a business.

The State Department said in a statement that it is working with selected partners through the SPARK Global Entrepreneurship Private Sector Coalition, led by the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

In addition to the Global Entrepreneurship Network, several US companies such as Amazon, Amway, CNBC, Cognizant, Dell, Google, Intel, Kauffman Foundation, Salesforce, Silicon Valley Bank and Walmart are supporting the GES 2017.

"The financial and in kind support from the GES partners opens opportunities for more entrepreneurs to participate from around the world.

"Partners also enhance the overall experience at the Summit, including through the creation of networking lounges and a Global Launch Lounge to encourage new commitments toward global entrepreneurship," the State Department said.

"Partners will also provide direct services for the entrepreneurs including livestreaming sessions, global media coverage and programs to help entrepreneurs continue to grow and scale after the summit," the State Department added.