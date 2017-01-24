Jallikattu: Centre withdraws 2016 notification allowing the bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday told Supreme Court that it has withdrawn the 2016 notification allowing Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

"We have withdrawn the 2016 notification allowing Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu in view of fresh legislation," Centre told the apex court on Tuesday.

"The bench concerned will take a decision on the application on Jallikattu," SC told Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi.

Meanwhile, life in Tamil Nadu was back to normal on Tuesday after a day of violence linked to Jallikattu, but police came under attack for breaking peaceful protests and for allegedly indulging in arson.

A video showing women and men in police uniform setting fire to vehicles and huts and damaging two-wheelers here on Monday went viral, sending shockwaves across the state. Police said the video was a fake.

Although a small group of people remained at the Marina beach on Tuesday, life was back on track in Chennai.

Triplicane area near the beach which saw pitched battles on Monday between police and pro-Jallikattu protesters was calm.

A large contingent of police remained at the Marina.

The railways for the first time in recent days did not cancel any train fully though partial cancellations and diversion of trains were announced.

On Monday, police invaded the sprawling beach and forcibly began removing the thousands of young men and women massed in support of the lifting of the Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu.

This triggered largescale violence in parts of Chennai, leaving some 60 people injured and leading to about 40 arrests. Violence was also reported from distant Madurai district.