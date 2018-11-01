हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Budgam district

The encounter marks the second one in the state in a span of less than three days.

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Budgam district

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Thursday morning in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The encounter marks the second one in the state in a span of less than three days. Earlier on Tuesday, a fierce gun battle took place between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The gunbattle erupted after a group of armed terrorists opened fire on a search party in Tral in Pulwama.

According to news agency ANI, Thursday's encounter broke out at Zagoo Arizal area of the district. At least 2-3 terrorists are trapped, reportedly.

This is a developing news. More details awaited.

