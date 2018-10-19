हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade attack on army camp in Pulwama

An army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama was attacked on Friday.

Representational Image

An army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama was attacked on Friday.

There was no loss of life in the attack, confirmed Brighter Kashmir in a release.

Further investigations are underway.  

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

Earlier on Friday, At least two militants were killed in Baramulla district on Friday after they fired on a CRPF personnel at a police barricade in Kralhaar. 

One of the militants was killed as soon as the retaliatory firing started while the other one was killed while trying to escape, confirmed Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh.

In another incident, three militants were killed in a failed infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) at Boniyar in Baramulla.

