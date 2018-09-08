हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: National Conference MLA Javed Ahmed Rana abuses state police, says security forces behind stone-pelting

Pointing a finger at the security forces, he said they were behind the stone-pelting. The MLA also courted controversy by calling the Jammu and Kashmir Police 'dalal', thieves (chor) and disloyal (namak haram).

In an outrageous statement, Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar MLA Javed Ahmed Rana on Saturday accused the security forces and the state police of being involved in the prevalent tensions and disturbances. Pointing a finger at the security forces, he said they were behind the stone-pelting. The MLA also courted controversy by calling the Jammu and Kashmir Police 'dalal', thieves (chor) and disloyal (namak haram).

This is not the first time that he has spoken ill of the security forces or the state police.

The MLA from Mendhar in Poonch district was speaking on the death anniversary of former chief minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. 

In his statement, Rana said the security forces are behind the anti-national slogans in Mendhar. He hurled abuses at the police forces and officials calling them they are 'dalal', thieves (chor) and disloyal (namak haram) besides several other abuse.

He also said the prevailing situation in Mendhar is being intentionally maligned by the police and security forces.

