Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Search operations enter second day after suspected terrorists opened fire injuring two

The search operation for the suspected terrorists entered the second day on Thursday after 3-4 terrorists opened fire near the Jhajar Kotli police check-post on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least one CRPF jawan and another forest guard were injured after suspected terrorists opened fire from a truck in the early hours of Wednesday. The forest guard was injured after the terrorists opened fire while fleeing the spot. A high alert was issued in Katra after the incident that took place at around 8 am. The terrorists escaped the scene after launching the attack. 

"During a routine checking at a `naka` (check-post) near the Jhajar Kotli police station, one gunman fired at the paramilitary trooper and fled into a lane nearby. The area has been cordoned off," the police had said.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, there were at least 3-4 terrorists who had entered into the area in a truck coming from the Kashmir side and is believed to have escaped towards Jammu.

The state police and CRPF troops have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. A hunt for the escaped terrorists has been initiated.

The police have intercepted the truck and recovered one AK-47 and three magazines, besides several clothing items. The driver and the conductor have also been taken into custody. 

