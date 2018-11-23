हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist kills former SPO in Shopian

Terrorist killed a former special police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday after kidnapping three persons, officials said. 

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist kills former SPO in Shopian

Terrorist killed a former special police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday after kidnapping three persons, officials said. 

The deceased has been identified as Basharat Ahmad Wagay, a former SPO, news agency ANI reported.  

Three men were on Friday forcibly kidnapped by unidentified gunmen. The person who were kidnapped were identified as Basharat Ahmad Wagay, Zahid Ahmad Wagay, and Reyaz Ahmad Wagay. 

Zahid and Reyaz were later set free by the terrorists. They were kidnapped from Reban village in Shopian district. 

Police retrieved the dead body of Basharat from Nikloora village in Pulwama. His body was handed over to his family after completion of medical and legal formalities.

Earlier, the police said that they were ascertaining the reports about the kidnapping of three persons. 

A case has been registered and police have initiated the investigation.

Militants killed two persons -- one shot dead and another terminated in ISIS-style execution -- in South Kashmir last week on the charge of being informers of security forces.

