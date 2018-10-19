Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists killed in infiltration bid along LoC in Baramulla district

At least three terrorists were killed in a failed infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) at Boniyar in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said Friday.

Although the police have not confirmed the incident unless the bodies of the slain militants were recovered, the Army sources confirmed it saying that the encounter took place in the Boniyar forests of Uri sector on Thursday evening. "Unidentified militants have been killed in this operation. Searches are now going on in the area," the sources said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were not immediately known.

In the combing operation, four AK-47 rifles were recovered and four haversacks seized. An operation is still underway.

On Thursday evening, the army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials had said.

Alert troops noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Tourna in Boniyar area in the early hours of Thursday and challenged the infiltrators, the officials said.

The infiltrators opened firing at the security forces which was retaliated by the soldiers, they said. Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports about killing of some infiltrators but army officials had bot recovered the bodies then.