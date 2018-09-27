Three separate encounters underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Thursday in Noor Bagh area on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. According to news agency ANI, at least two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

Another encounter broke out in Anantnag district's Doru Shahabad.

Internet services have been suspended at both the places.

A third encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Budgam district's Chadoora town.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least two terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists in Baramulla district. Following the firing, security forces launched a search operation and cordoned off the area.