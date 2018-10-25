हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter at Baramulla district

At least two torrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

Image Courtesy: ANI

Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kreeri area in early hours.

The terrorists open fired at the security forces and two were killed in cross-firing. 

"The encounter at Kreeri in Baramulla is over. Two militants have been killed," the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained, he added.

The official said an exchange of firing also took place Thursday evening at Arwani area of Anantnag district after security forces launched an operation based on a tip. 

The anti-militancy operation in Arwani area was also in an advanced stage, he said.

(With Agency Inputs)

