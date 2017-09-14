Jammu Rajdhani Express coach derails at New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi: A coach of Jammu Rajdhani Express derailed at New Delhi Railway Station at 6 am on Thursday.

Fortunately, no passengers were injured in the accident.

"Last coach of Jammu Rajdhani Express which was entering at platform no 15 of New Delhi railway station derailed around 6.20 a.m," Neeraj Sharma, Northern Railways Spokesperson told IANS.

The train was coming from Jammu to New Delhi.

The incident is the latest in a series of rail accidents in this month.

Last week, Ranchi Rajdhani Express went off the tracks near Minto bridge here on September 7.

The engine and power coach Rajdhani Express which was coming from Ranchi in Jharkhand to New Delhi derailed at Minto Bridge station while entering the New Delhi Railway Station.

In a similar incident, an empty coach of Sealdah Express derailed on Saturday at the Jammu railway station but no one was injured.

On September 7, seven coaches of Jabalpur-bound Shaktipunj Express jumped the rails near the Obra Dam station in Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh.

Two wagons of a goods train derailed in Khandala in Maharashtra on the same day.