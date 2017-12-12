Javed Akhtar clarifies on equating Manmohan Singh with God

Noted poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who sparked a controversy by equating former prime minister Manmohan Singh with god, has now clarified on his remark. Taking to Twitter, the former Rajya Sabha MP said that he did not equate the two but merely questioned by God was not held accountable for the happenings around.

Hitting out at his critics, Akhtar tweeted, “I wonder if people really misunderstand or choose to do so. Criticising the concept of an omnipotent God I had pointed out that we blame humans like our ex PM for bad administration but never the God while the whole world is in a chaos and mismanagement.”

During his address at Jashn-e-Rekhta event in the national capital recently, Akhtar had sparked a row saying that the way the world in functioning despite God being there, it can be believed that “Singh is a better administrator than God”.

Speaking on a lighter note, Akhtar had said that he doesn’t believe in the existence of God, and if God was there it was a matter of shame considering how the world was functioning.

“We say that several scams took place during the tenure of Manmohan Singh. But think about it, he had some allies, he had his own boss as well, and he had other compulsions as well. But he still managed to run his government. And here when we believe that God exists, the world is functioning in such manner. Then trust me, Manmohan Singh is a better administration than God,” Akhtar had said.