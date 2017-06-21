JD(U) to support NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind

Patna: Adding to the troubles of the Opposition, Janata Dal (United) has decided to back NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

The JD(U) held a meeting on Wednesday to take a final decision on Kovind.

The Bihar's ruling party's decision comes after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday advocated for Kovind's candidature.

Kovind was the Bihar Governor.

In a virtual U-turn, Shiv Sena, a key constituent of the BJP-led coalition, Tuesday extended its support for the NDA's presidential choice.

Meanwhile, pushed by the Left parties, the Congress-led opposition looks all set to field a candidate against NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind in what is called an "ideological battle".

A final call on the anti-Kovind candidate will be taken at a meeting of the opposition front on June 22, CPI national secretary D Raja said.