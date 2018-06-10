हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
JEE Advanced 2018 results

JEE Advanced 2018: Here's what topper All India Rank 1 Pranav Goyal has to say

ANI photo

NEW DELHI: Pranav Goyal from Roorkee topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018, the results of which were announced on Sunday. The JEE Advanced 2018 results were released on the official website of JEE Advanced - jeeadv.ac.in.

Expressing happiness, the All India topper said that his aim in life has finally been achieved. He added that he always aimed to top in the JEE advanced examination.

"I am extremely happy and now I finally feel that the aim in my life has been achieved. I would suggest the aspirants to focus on their work. I had always aimed to top the exam," Pranav Goyal said.

Meenal Parakh, is the topper among the girls, bagging All India Rank 6. 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the JEE Advanced 2018 exam on May 20. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the answer keys by the month end at jeeadv.ac.in.

From Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Kharagpur region, KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli is the topper and has bagged All India Rank 7. Among girls, the topper from the region is Vineetha Vennela, who has secured All India Rank 261.

This year, the JEE (Advanced) was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. Candidates who are able to secure all India rank up to 2,24,000 in JEE (Mains) appear for JEE (advanced) conducted by one of the IITs. Seat allocation will be declared on June 19.

Nearly 2.33 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced 2018 examination. The overall JEE Main cut-off to be eligible for JEE-Advanced had dropped this year. As per the CBSE, the cut-off in common rank was 74 as compared to 81 in 2017 and 100 in 2016. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will announce the first seat allotment on June 27.

