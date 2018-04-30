JEE Main 2018 Paper I results declared; check jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in for all-India ranks and toppers list

New Delhi: Results of JEE Main 2018 Paper I has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday. Candidates can check their results by logging on to the official website - jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. 2,31,024 candidates have qualified for JEE Advanced 2018.

Results of JEE (Mains) declared. Out of 11,35,084 students who registered, 2,31,024 have qualified. pic.twitter.com/l43OnzPuls — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2018

The sixth edition of JEE (Main) 2018 offline exam was held on April 8, 2018, for approximately 10,43,739 lakh candidates (646814 boys, 266745 girls and 3 transgender) registered for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions.

JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the IIT/ISM Dhanbad. The exams were conducted at 1621 centres (1613 in India and 8 abroad) in 112 cities (104 in India and 8 abroad), as per CBSE's press release.

Only Indian nationals are allowed to fill choices online for counselling in NITs/IIITs/GFTIs. There is a separate DASA channel for foreign national candidates.

Steps to check JEE Main 2018 Paper I results:

- Visit jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

- Enter your JEE Main 2018 roll number and date of birth.

- Click on submit button and the results will be displayed on the screen.

- Candidates are advised to download the JEE Main scorecards for future reference.

Here's how the JEE questions are prepared:

As per an official release by CBSE, "The JEE question papers are prepared in original by over 100 item writers. These item writers are subject experts. They prepare over 1500 items over a period of two months during the year of the exam. All these questions are prepared by the item writers in original and they are handwritten. After that, 90 questions are drawn randomly and 8-9 sets are created. Anyone set is randomly picked for use in JEE."

Changes that were made in JEE pattern from 2017:

As per a notification by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, there shall be no weightage for the class 12 marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main) examination. For the candidates to qualify for the admission in the IITs/NITs/IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Advanced)/JEE(Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75% marks in the class 12 examination or be in the top 20 percentile in the class 12 examination conducted by the respective boards. The qualifying marks would be 65% in the class 12 examination for SC/ST students.

"The states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Nagaland, Odisha and some other institutions have joined JEE (Main) system, however, their admission criteria will be notified by the concerned authorities," it had added. Therefore, the candidates seeking admission to the institutions in these states, which were earlier admitting based on their state-level examination, were also advised to fill in the JEE (Main) 2018 application form online. "The paper 1 (BE/B Tech) of JEE (Main) will also be an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), which the candidate has to take if he/she is aspiring for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the IITs," the notification had said.

"Since there is no weightage of class 12 marks in calculation of ranks in JEE (Main) 2018, so, the roll number of class 12 is not verified this year by the CBSE, however, the candidates have to show the marksheet of class 12 (regular/improvement) with 75% marks at the reporting centres at the time of counselling/admission in IITs/NITs/IIITs and other CFTIs," it had further said.