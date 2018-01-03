Jet Airways pilot and co-pilot de-rostered after fight during London-Mumbai flight

New Delhi: A pilot and his co-pilot were de-rostered by Jet Airways after they reportedly had a fight with each other during their January 1 London-Mumbai flight.

According to news agency ANI, the fight happened between the two inside the cockpit moments before the plane was scheduled to take off. The commander of the plane allegedly slapped the woman co-pilot who ran out of the cockpit in tears. She was later persuaded to return and flight 9W 119 completed its journey.

The matter was reported to Jet Airways and both pilots were immediately de-rostered. "Misunderstanding occurred between cockpit crew of Jet Airways flight, London–Mumbai on 1 Jan. It was resolved amicably & flight continued journey to Mumbai. Incident reported to DGCA & concerned crew de-rostered pending an internal investigation, that has been initiated," said the airlines in a statement, adding that it has informed DGCA about the incident. "At Jet Airways, safety of guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance and the airline has zero tolerance for any action of its employees that compromises safety."