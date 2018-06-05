हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand 10th exam

Jharkhand Board Class 10, Class 12 results 2018 likely on June 7 at jac.ac.in

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the Class 10th and  Class 12 board examination results 2018 on Thursday, June 7, 2018. JAC will release the results on its official website - jac.ac.in.

More than 748,000 students appeared in the Class 10th and Class 12th examinations while nearly 431,734 students appeared in the Class 10th exams conducted in 954 exam centres across the state.

The exams had commenced from March 8, 2018. The exams were scheduled to conclude on March 27, 2018, however, they ended on April 3, 2018.

Jharkhand 10th, 12th Results 2018: How to check the results

Step 1. Go to the official websites: jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the relevant link

Step 3. Enter all the required information in the space provided

Step 4. Click to submit

The candidates are suggested to download the result and take print out of the same for future reference.

Jharkhand Board:

The Jharkhand Academic Council was constituted by HRD department, Government of Jharkhand
The council was established for holding and conducting examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education
The council started functioning in a rented house in Rameshwaram where previously the Jharkhand Intermediate Council functioned, and the Secondary portion continued to function in Zila School Ranchi campus.

