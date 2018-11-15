Jharkhand celebrates 18th foundation day; President Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the people of Jharkhand on the occasion of 18th foundation day of the state. The state government has planned a grand programme in state capital Ranchi to mark the Jharkhand statehood day.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter on Thursday morning, President Kovind noted that Jharkhand is “blessed with vast natural resources and a rich culture”.

The President tweeted, “Greetings to the people of Jharkhand on statehood day. The state is blessed with vast natural resources and a rich culture that we are all proud of. May Jharkhand go from strength to strength in the years to come.”

Greetings to the people of Jharkhand on statehood day. The state is blessed with vast natural resources and a rich culture that we are all proud of. May Jharkhand go from strength to strength in the years to come #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 15, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of the state and sought blessings of Bhagwan Birsa Munda for Jharkhand. “Greetings to the people of Jharkhand on their Statehood Day. With the blessings of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, may this state scale new heights of growth and glory in the coming years,” he wrote on Twitter.

झारखंड के लोगों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Greetings to the people of Jharkhand on their Statehood Day. With the blessings of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, may this state scale new heights of growth and glory in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2018

The occasion is being celebrated with fervour in Jharkhand with Chief Minister Raghubar Das-led government has planned a chain of events in Ranchi. Elaborate security arrangements have been made and senior government officials have been given the responsibility to make the events successful.

The main event will be held at Morabadi Ground in the Jharkhand capital and is likely to be attended by Chief Minister Das and his cabinet ministers, among others. A huge crowd is expected and hence the administration has installed at least seven temporary parking spots for the vehicles.

According to reports, the Chief Minister is expected to declare Jharkhand Open Defecation Free on Thursday, which is a year ahead of the original deadline for the same.