JKBOSE Class 12 Part 2 Results 2018 for Jammu region declared

SRINAGAR: The Jammu Division Regular Exam Results 2018 conducted by Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) have been announced. Students who have appeared for the Class 12 Part 2 Results 2018 of Jammu region can now check their results on the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.jk.gov.in.

The JKBOSE Class 12th part 2 results are also available on an alternative website at indiaresults.com.

Japleen Kour from science stream has topped in the JKBOSE Class 12 Part 2 examination. She has secured 98.2 per cent.

While 37,858 candidates had appeared in the JKBOSE Class 12 examination, 20,646 of them qualified it.

Here is how to check JKBOSE 12th result 2018:

1. Go to the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.jk.gov.in

2. Look for 'Class 12 part 2 results 2018' under 'Latest results'

3. Enter your roll number or name

4. Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are suggested to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

About the board

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975. The board is responsible for - 1. conducting public examinations of secondary and higher secondary classes, 2. prepare and publish results of examinations, grant diplomas and certificates, prescribe the courses of instruction, 3. scheme of studies, prepare syllabi, 4. curriculum and textbooks for the School Education as per National Policy on Education, 5. print and supply textbooks to the School Education Department, 6. provide education through State Open School under open distance learning (ODL) mode for those who have missed formal schooling, 7. award medals and prizes to meritorious students in public examinations, 8. grant affiliation to private (secondary and higher secondary) schools and 9. implement National Sponsored Schemes like Adolescence Education Programme, NTSE/NMMS, Scholarships, National Achievement Survey, etc.