Umar Khalid

JNU student Umar Khalid shot at in Delhi, escapes unhurt

Khalid alleged that there is an atmosphere of fear in the country, and anybody who speaks against the government is threatened.

ANI photo

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid was allegedly shot at by a man at the Constitution Club near Parliament in Delhi on Monday. He escaped unhurt in the incident. The incident took place when Khalid was at the Constitution Club to attend an event titled 'Khauff Se Azaadi', organised by an organisation named 'United Against Hate'.

Reacting to the firing, the JNU scholar said that people who speak against the government are threatened. "There is an atmosphere of fear in the country, and anybody who speaks against the government is threatened," Khalid said.

Witnesses claimed that two shots were fired when Khalid was at the entrance of the club. "Umar Khalid accompanied us. We were at a tea stall when a man in a white shirt came, pushed and opened fire at him. Khalid lost his balance, fell down and the bullet missed him. We tried to catch the man but he fled. He fired aerial shots and the pistol slipped out of his hands," an eyewitness said.

Police are at the spot and are investigating the matter. They have seized the weapon that was dropped by the accused while fleeing. "A man attacked from behind while Umar Khalid and his associates were having tea at a stall, Khalid fell down. He is safe. We are investigating further," Joint CP Delhi Ajay Chaudhary said.

