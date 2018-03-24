JNU students vs Delhi Police: Videos on social media show two sides of a violent clash

New Delhi: Scenes of chaos and anarchy erupted in the capital on Friday evening when a protest of JNU students and teachers was brought to a halt near the INA market here. While the protestors allege that they were thrashed despite being peaceful and many have released videos of being beaten, a top cop in Delhi Police has tweeted a counter video which purportedly shows students resorting to violence.

Friday's protest march to the Parliament was organised by JNU students and members of members of JNU Teachers'Association (JNUTU) over various demands, including academic freedom and suspending Professor Atul Johri - accused of sexual molestation. The 'Padyatra' began from the campus and was reportedly being escorted by a contingent from Delhi Police. Protestors however claim that they were stopped near the bus stop outside INA market and were attacked despite any provocation. "They (the police) used water cannon on us. They lathi-charged us. We were detained and taken to the Defence Colony police station," JNUSU, joint secretary, Shubhanshu Singh, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

JNU protesters detained by Delhi Police, water cannon used. They were marching from university campus to the Parliament. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/22CzbpXr0U — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

Several students posted videos on social media which showed police personnel assaulting protestors and using water canons indiscriminately.

Several members of the media too said that they were assaulted by the cops and one woman photojournalist lodged an official complaint saying she was groped by a police official. While Delhi Police has assured that its vigilance branch will look into her complaint, DCP Madhur Verma took to Twitter too and posted videos which purportedly shows protestors attacking cops.

By what definition can anybody call this JNU protest as peaceful? Please see the protester in blue who is assaulting police personnel without provocation. pic.twitter.com/QH0grW2ACK — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) March 23, 2018

Some more so called ‘peaceful’ protesters lifting and throwing barricades and assaulting police personnel on duty. pic.twitter.com/WUzYRqxTxN — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) March 23, 2018

Allegations of assault from both JNU students and Delhi Police personnel has added fuel to a raging fire. Last week, students of the university had also organised a gherao at Vasant Kunj Police Station demanding that eight FIRs based on eight complaints of sexual harassment be registered against Professor Johri, instead of one. Professor Johri was subsequently arrested but was granted bail.