JNUSU 2017 polls: Student parties field woman candidates for top posts

New Delhi: In a first for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), major student parties have fielded women candidates for presidential position in Student Union (SU) polls.

The JNUSU 2017 polls, which will begin on Friday morning, the contest is primarily between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) – the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the left block.

On Thursday night's final campaigning debate, independent candidate M D Farooque Alam emerged as the star with his witty remarks and sharp barb on political ideology.

Seven candidates are running for the post of JNU Students’ Union President are:

1. Aparajitha Raja, All India Students’ Federation (AISF), daughter of Rajya Sabha member and Communist Party of India leader D Raja. Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar also belongs from AISA.

2. Geeta Kumari, United Left Panel

All India Students’ Association (AISA), the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) have come together to form the United Left Panel.

3. Shabana Ali, Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA)

4. Vrishnika Singh, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)

5. Nidhi Tripathi, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)

6. Gaurav Kumar, Independent candidate

7. Farooque Alam, Independent candidate

JNUSU 2017 poll results will be declared either on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

The varsity has been rocked by controversies past few months. It started with the disappearance of student Najeeb Ahmed, to the recent slash in seats MPhil and PhD programmes and funding.