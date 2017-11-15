Journalists told to 'maintain appropriate distance' from Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: Citing security reasons, Sonipat District Administration on Wednesday issued a notification asking journalists and camerapersons to maintain distance from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The notification says that microphones and cameras too close to Khattar are a security risk and that security personnel find it difficult to protect the Haryana CM each time members of the media begin interacting/questioning him. "Dekhne mein aaya hai ki mananiye mukhya mantri ki press conference ya byte lene ke dauran patrakar aur chayakar apne mic, camera ityadi mukhyamantri mahoday ke bilkul nazdik le aate hain, joki suraksha ki drishti se ssahi nahi hain. (It has been seen that during press conference or for a byte, jounralists and camerapersons bring mic and cameras very close to the CM, this is not right from a security viewpoint)," read the notification.

Haryana: Sonipat District Administration issues notification barring media personnel from coming to close to the Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/P8lPg0ubE2 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2017

It further reads that members of the media should maintain 'appropriate distance' from the CM in the future to ensure security is not compromised.

The notification was issued on Tuesday.