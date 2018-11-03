हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Madhav

Judiciary repeating 1992 dilly dallying, RSS articulating Hindus' anxiety: Ram Madhav on Ram Temple

The RSS had on Friday threatened to launch an agitation for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, if needed.

Judiciary repeating 1992 dilly dallying, RSS articulating Hindus&#039; anxiety: Ram Madhav on Ram Temple

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has only articulated the demand of the Ram Mandir supporters. Madhav said that it is unfortunate that the dilly-dallying about Ram Mandir on part of the judiciary before 1992 is being repeated.

"Very unfortunate that dilly-dallying about Ram Mandir on the part of the judiciary before 1992, is being repeated. So Ram Mandir supporters are feeling anxious and RSS has only articulated that," Ram Madhav said.

The RSS had on Friday threatened to launch an agitation for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya if needed. While talking about the stand of the organisation on the issue of Ram temple, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi had said that the Hindus were feeling 'insulted' by the decision of the Supreme Court to defer the hearing in Ayodhya title suit till January 2019.

He had added that the declaration by the top court that it had priorities other than the Ayodhya issue had not gone down well with the Hindus, adding that the government must bring an ordinance if all options run out.

Joshi was interacting with the media after the conclusion of the National Executive meeting of the RSS in Uttan town in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Ram MadhavRam TempleRSSAyodhya

