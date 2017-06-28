Jurists stress need for online legal education

New Delhi: Jurists on wednesday stressed the need for online legal education to keep students, teachers and others updated on the latest in law and jurisprudence.

Such a platform would also help lawyers, Justice Madan B Lokur of the Supreme Court, Justice Geeta Mittal of the Delhi High Court and jurist-educator N R Madhava Menon said.

They were speaking at the inauguration of an online website -- LawSkills (www.Lawskills.In) -- here, launched by Manupatra EduTech, a private online legal information resource provider and platform for Indian and international cases.

"Laws keep changing. Therefore there is a need for continuing legal education," Justice Lokur, who was the chief guest, said.

He said an online platform would introduce the legal fraternity to "new disciplines of law", give "practical experience" to lawyers and students.

"It will also help lawyers stay updated on various aspects of the law," he said, adding that members of the legal fraternity had "a duty towards society to give something back (to it) through knowledge".

Justice Mittal said since the law had "an international language and content", India could not afford to be left behind.

Menon said an online legal education forum could provide sustained education and training to people, making them "practice ready."