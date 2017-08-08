close
Justice Dipak Misra appointed as next Chief Justice of India: Law Ministry

Justice Dipak Misra will take over from incumbent JS Khehar, who will retire on August 27.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 19:14
Pic courtesy: www.sci.nic.in

New Delhi: The Law Ministry on Tuesday announced that Justice Dipak Misra, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court, has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India.

63-year-old Misra will take over from incumbent JS Khehar, who will retire on August 27.

Born on October 03, 1953, Justice Misra started his career by practising in Constitutional, Civil, Criminal, Revenue, Service and Sales Tax matters in the Orissa High Court and the Service Tribunal.

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Orissa High Court on January 17, 1996, and transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court on March 03, 1997.

He became permanent Judge on December 19, 1997.

Justice Misra assumed charge of the office of Chief Justice, Patna High Court on December 23, 2009, and charge of the office of the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on May 24, 2010.

He was elevated as a Judge, Supreme Court of India, with effect from October 10, 2011.

