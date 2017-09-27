close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Jyotiraditya Scindia will lead Congress in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 13:38
Jyotiraditya Scindia will lead Congress in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Former Union minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader has put an end to speculation over Jyotiraditya Scindia leading the party in the run up to Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Guna, Kamal Nath said that there was no opposition to the name of Scindia as the leader of the party in the state.

Both Scindia and Kamal Nath had gone to Mungaoli town in Madhya Pradesh to meet the family of Congress leader Mahendra Singh Kalukhedam, who passed away earlier this month.

He, however, said that an official announcement in this regard would be made by the party at an appropriate time.

TAGS

Jyotiraditya ScindiaJyotiraditya Scindia CongressJyotiraditya Scindia Madhya PradeshKamal NathMadhya Pradesh

From Zee News

World

Donald Trump candidate loses Alabama GOP primary runoff

World

Moscow dismisses UN allegations of human rights violations...

World

Indonesia ready to divert tourists as Bali volcano rumbles

Book on life of PM Narendra Modi launched in Washington
India

Book on life of PM Narendra Modi launched in Washington

World

Six rockets land near Kabul airport after Mattis arrives: O...

Varun Gandhi has Nehru ideologies, misfit in BJP: Digvijaya Singh
India

Varun Gandhi has Nehru ideologies, misfit in BJP: Digvijaya...

Rockets fired at Kabul&#039;s international airport as US&#039; Jim Mattis lands in Afghanistan
WorldAsia

Rockets fired at Kabul's international airport as US...

IMC 2017: High taxes, spectrum cost, IUC cut impacting industry, complain old telcos
Mobiles

IMC 2017: High taxes, spectrum cost, IUC cut impacting indu...

Raipur-Kolkata Indigo flight makes emergency landing after bird hit, all safe
Chhattisgarh

Raipur-Kolkata Indigo flight makes emergency landing after...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

German Federal election results: A Right turn in global polity

Narendra Modi's black money fight: Short-term pain for long-term gain

DNA Edit: Joblessness needs to be tackled on a war-footing

Will a fiscal stimulus work wonders for Indian economy?

DNA Edit: Regional parties decline