Jyotiraditya Scindia will lead Congress in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Former Union minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader has put an end to speculation over Jyotiraditya Scindia leading the party in the run up to Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Guna, Kamal Nath said that there was no opposition to the name of Scindia as the leader of the party in the state.

Both Scindia and Kamal Nath had gone to Mungaoli town in Madhya Pradesh to meet the family of Congress leader Mahendra Singh Kalukhedam, who passed away earlier this month.

He, however, said that an official announcement in this regard would be made by the party at an appropriate time.