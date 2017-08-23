close
Kaifiyat Express derailment: List of cancelled and diverted trains - Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express

The engine and five coaches of Kaifiyat Express derailed near Auraiyya district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 08:48
Kaifiyat Express derailment: List of cancelled and diverted trains - Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express

New Delhi: The engine and nine coaches of Kaifiyat Express derailed near Auraiyya district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Giving details regarding the accident, Ministry of Railways said, "unauthorisedly one dumper crossed a railway fence and hit the Loco of Kaifiat Express causing the derailment."

25 passengers were injured in the accident.

However, media reports are saying that more than 50 people have been injured in the rail accident.

Meanwhile, the derailment of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express resulted in diversion and cancellation of many trains.

Ministry of Railways tweeted: "Due to derailment of12225 AMH-DLI Kaifiat Express between Pata-ULD in CNB-TDL section at 02:38 hrs on 23.08.2017. UP and DN movement blocked."

"Due to Derailment of Kaifiat Express B/W Pata -Uchhhalda following Diversion/Cancellation," Ministry of Railways said in another tweet.

Kaifiyat Express, Auraiyya district, Uttar Pradesh, Rajdhani Express, Garib Rath, Gomati Express

