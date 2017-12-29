Kamala Mills fire: President Kovind, PM Modi and others express deep anguish

Mumbai: The tragic death of at least 14 people in a fire that broke out at a multi-storey building here late Thursday night has shocked the Millenium City and the entire country. Many took to social media to post condolence messages for the dead and for those injured in the unfortunate incident.

President Ram Nath Kovind early Friday morning tweeted about the incident. "Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 29, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his anguish on Twitter. "Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly," he wrote.

Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 29, 2017

There were many others who questioned the fire-safety standards in place and how permission was given to the two restaurants here.

As usual #India will wake up to building safety standards & SOPs and then forget soon afterwards until the next tragedy hits. #KamalaMills — Amit Diwakar Ranade (@AmitDRanade2) December 28, 2017

2 restaurants - 1 Above and Mojo's with atleast 300-400 people. Stairs still under construction. 2 lifts and 1 was out of order when we visited. We had forewarned them about this #kamalamills — Ria Shenoy (@Riactive_) December 29, 2017

Kamala Mills, a refurbished industrial compound, houses swanky restaurants and other commercial establishments including offices of several media outlets. The fire in the building started at the top floor and engulfed the structure in less than thirty minutes, say reports.

Rescue operations were under way and at least 24 vehicles including fire engines were at the site.

Dr Rajesh Dere said that all the 14 deaths were due to suffocation.