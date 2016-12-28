Kanpur train accident: 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express derail

New Delhi: In yet another horrific train accident, as many as 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer express have derailed near Kanpur.

​ANI quotes Anil Saxena, Indian Railways Spokesperson, who said, "As per preliminary reports 15 coaches of the train got derailed. The first 5 & last 3 coaches were intact."

As per preliminary reports 15 coaches of the train got derailed. The first 5 & last 3 coaches were intact. Anil Saxena, Indian Railways Spox — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2016

There could be some minor injuries because of the derailment which is being attended. Rescue and relief operations underway- Anil Saxena — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2016

The incident took place near Rura station in Kanpur's Dehat district today morning.

#FirstVisuals 14 coaches of Train no 12988 Ajmer-Saeldah express derail near Roora (Kanpur). Several injured. Rescue team rushed to the spot pic.twitter.com/OypWqmkmtt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2016

#FirstVisuals 14 coaches of Train no 12988 Ajmer-Saeldah express derail near Kanpur. Several injured. Rescue team rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/2XW1OKiYzQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2016

#WATCH 14 coaches of Train no 12988 #AjmerSaeldah express derail near Roora (Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh). Several injured. pic.twitter.com/s3VRDUavlu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2016

The rescue team has been rushed to the spot. No reports of casualties so far. Some reports claim that 14 coaches of the train have derailed. Meanwhile, helpline numbers have been issued by the Indian Railways.

#AjmerSaeldah Express derailment: Indian Railways issue helpline numbers pic.twitter.com/vm2QDOLeZx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2016

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu took to Twitter and posted:

1/Personally monitoring the situation in wake of unfortunate derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer express near Kanpur — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

2/Have directed senior officials to reach the site immediately — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

3/Immediate medical help being provided to the injured. Mobilized resources,directed all concerned to ensure rescue and relief — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

4/Thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

More details are awaited.