close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»
﻿

Kanpur train accident: 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express derail

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 08:04
Kanpur train accident: 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express derail
Pic Courtesy: ANI/Twitter

New Delhi: In yet another horrific train accident, as many as 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer express have derailed near Kanpur.

​ANI quotes Anil Saxena, Indian Railways Spokesperson, who said, "As per preliminary reports 15 coaches of the train got derailed. The first 5 & last 3 coaches were intact."

The incident took place near Rura station in Kanpur's Dehat district today morning.

The rescue team has been rushed to the spot. No reports of casualties so far. Some reports claim that 14 coaches of the train have derailed. Meanwhile, helpline numbers have been issued by the Indian Railways. 

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu took to Twitter and posted:

More details are awaited.

First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 07:16

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.