Kapil Mohan, creator of the iconic Old Monk rum, passes away at 88

Brigadier (retd) Kapil Mohan, Chairman and MD of Mohan Meakin Ltd and the creator of the iconic rum Old Monk, died on January 6 at the age of 88.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 09, 2018, 10:05 AM IST
Photo: Pixabay

NEW DELHI: Brigadier (retd) Kapil Mohan, Chairman and MD of Mohan Meakin Ltd and the creator of the iconic rum Old Monk, died on January 6 at the age of 88.

Mohan had been unwell and died of cardiac arrest in Mohan Nagar Area in Ghaziabad, the DNA reported. His last rites were reportedly performed on January 7.

A Padma Shri recipient, Kapil Mohan gave an entirely new outlook to the Dyer Meakin Breweries after taking charge of the company. It was on December 19, 1954 that the iconic Old Monk was launched. After its launch, the company developed three distilleries, two breweries and a wide range of new franchises across the country.

Brewed in the Himalayas by Mohan Meakin, the Old Monk is one of the cheapest rums sold in India. He had once, as the chairman of the company, said that he will not advertise as long as he is at the helm of affairs of the company.

Mohan Meakin has spread itself into various businesses including malt houses, breakfast food, fruit products and juices.

It is interesting to note that the man who is believed to have been the brain behind the Old Monk, Solan No 1 and Golden Eagle was himself a teetotaler. 

Tributes have been following on Twitter on his demise.

