Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exams 2018 result announced at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exams 2018 results on Thursday.

BENGALURU: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exams 2018 results on Thursday.

Students who appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. KSEEB had earlier announced on their website about the declaration of SSLC Supplementary exam 2018 results on Thursday.

The SSLC Supplementary examination was held in June earlier this year. Students need to keep their registration number ready while checking the results.

Here are the steps to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2018 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website karresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the result tab of SSLC Supplementary Results.
Step 3: Enter your registration number and click on submit to check your SSLC Supplementary Results.

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference.

Results for the main Karnataka Examination was released on May 7 this year and link for the same is available on the official website.

