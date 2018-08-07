हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karunanidhi

Karunanidhi dead: State funeral to be accorded to DMK patriarch, national mourning declared

As the ruling AIADMK government denied a burial site for Karunanidhi at Marina beach, violence erupted outside Kauvery hospital in Chennai.

Karunanidhi dead: State funeral to be accorded to DMK patriarch, national mourning declared

Chennai: The National Flag will fly at half mast in Delhi and all state capitals and throughout the state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, following the death of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi. While a state funeral will be accorded to the DMK veteran, national mourning has been declared for Wednesday.

The declaration comes from the government of India. The former Tamil Nadu chief minister died on Tuesday at the age of 94 with doctors at Kauvery Hospital declaring him dead at 6.10 pm.

As the ruling AIADMK government denied a burial site for Karunanidhi at Marina beach, violence erupted outside Kauvery hospital in Chennai. Citing legal hurdles, the state government offered to allot two acres of land at the memorial park opposite to Anna University. 

DMK's demand of getting a burial site at Marina beach for party patriarch's mortal remains has got support from several corners. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and superstar Rajinikanth have backed the DMK's demand for burial site beside Anna memorial.

Shortly after, the DMK moved the Madras High Court over the same, taking cognisance of the issue, the Madras High Court decided to hear the case at night.

On Monday, the doctors of Chennai's Kauvery hospital had confirmed a sharp decline in the health of the DMK veteran. Karunanidhi, who turned 94 last month, was admitted to hospital on July 18. 

The hospital had said he had undergone a procedure to replace his tracheostomy tube. He had the tube placed in December 2016 to help improve his breathing. Karunanidhi had been discharged after the procedure on July 23.

Tags:
KarunanidhiDMKTamil Nadu

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close