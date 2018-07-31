Karunanidhi needs to stay here for extended period, says Kauvery Hospital

Chennai: Kauvery Hospital, where DMK leader and veteran politician M Karunanidhi is currently admitted, released a statement on Tuesday evening stating tha the 94-year-old needs to be kept for an extended period 'due to age-related overall decline in his health.'

Karunanidhi was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped. His health deteriorated on Sunday evening, leading to well-wishers and party cadres flocking to the hospital. And although his vital signs have normalised, he remains under close watch of an expert team of doctors. "An extended period of hospitalization will be necessary due to age-related overall decline in Karunanidhi's general health, altered liver functions and haematological parameters," the hospital statement on Tuesday informed. "He continues to maintain his vital signs with active medical support."

A day earlier, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin at the hospital said that the iconic leader is stable and that is showing fighting spirit.

Political leaders from PM Narendra Modi to Congress President Rahul Gandhi and several others have joined DMK cadres in wishing Karunanidhi a speedy recovery.

Karunanidhi, who is suffering from fever due to urinary tract infection, was earlier undergoing treatment at his Gopalapuram residence but had to be shifted to the hospital when his condition declined last week.

Security remains tight outside the hospital where DMK workers have been camping and despite a lathi charge due to chaos on Sunday evening, have largely remained unfazed.