Kashmir was peaceful under a Hindu ruler, we need to learn from history: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday triggered a fresh row by saying that Jammu and Kashmir was peaceful till it was governed by a Hindu ruler. Addressing the Sikh Samagam of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Adityanath said that those belonging to the Hindu community started witnessing a downfall after the Hindu rule was gone.

“Jab tak Kashmir mein Hindu raja tha Hindu aur Sikh surakshit the. Jab Hindu raja ka patan hua, Hinduon ka bhi patan hona shuru hogaya (Till there was a Hindu ruler in Kashmir, both Hindus and Sikhs were safe. When the Hindu ruler was gone, Hindus also witnessed a downfall),” said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

He further said, “Aaj wahan ki sthiti kya hai? Koi apne ko surakshit bol sakta hai? Nahi. Humein itihas se seekhna chahiye (What is the current situation there? Can people say that they are safe? No. We should learn from the history).”

This comes just days after another BJP leader, Union minister Jitendra Singh, took a dig at politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “mainstream Kashmiri politicians cannot go to the toilet with the permission of the Hurriyat Conference”.

The minister was responding to a question on former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti staying mum on the death of Sepoy Rajendra Singh, who passed away at a hospital after sustaining head injuries during stone pelting by a group of youths.

“I have no hesitation to add to that as far as the so called mainstream politicians (of Kashmir) are concerned, their situation is even worse, they take permission from Hurriyat to go to the toilet,” he had said.

The Union minister accused the Valley's politicians of trying to portray the killing as if it was the soldier's fault that the stone hit him on the head.