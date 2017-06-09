Kerala CPI-M says attacks on cadre increased after Amit Shah's visit

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday said that attacks on the party from the BJP and RSS have increased dramatically after BJP president Amit Shah`s visit to the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Balakrishnan said: "Our general secretary Sitaram Yechury came under attack in our office. The Delhi Police remained a silent witness and now look at the cases that have been charged in it."

"Then came a series of attacks on our offices in Kerala and late last night our Kozhikode District Secretary barely managed to escape from a bomb attack that took place at his office," he added.

Balakrishnan said the recent incidents are all an `Amit Shah effect`. "The game plan of the BJP/RSS is to turn Kerala into a volatile place by unleashing this sort of terror. We have asked our cadres to be calm and not to indulge in any such activities."

"Our party just cannot be cowed down by such terror and we will keep going forward," Balakrishnan added, calling for a state-wide alert against the RSS unleashing terror.