Kerala

Kerala floods: Important Helpline numbers for rescue operations

Kerala has been receiving massive rainfall over the past few weeks. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala received an excess of 30.7% more rainfall than expected between June 1 and August 15. 

Image Courtesy: IANS

Thousands of families in various districts remain stranded with Coast Guards being deployed for rescue operations. The death toll rose to 94 with around 1,65,538 people been transferred to 1,155 relief camps, according to ANI. 

Coastguards on Thursday rescued 132 people from Thrissur, Aluva and Perumbavoor. 

Below are the details for rescue operation groups to help stranded people.

Army Rescue Team (Message your location on WhatsApp) - 94465 68222

8281292702 - Helicopter service for Alleppy

1077 - Collectorates

1070 - State Control Room

Coastal Police Alert and State Police Monitoring Room - 0471-2556699/ 2320101

Call Center for General Query - 1800 1801961

Highway Alert - 9846 100 100

General Administration (Co-ordination) - 0471- 2518463

Pink Police Patrol - 1515

Port Department Helpline155300 (for BSNL connection)
Tel: 0471- 2335523, 2115054, 2115098

Trivandrum Medical College, MCH Casualty : (24 hrs) - 0471-2528300

Landslides, Flood, Kerala State Emergency Operations Centre - 0471-2364424, Fax: 0471-2364424

Kerala State Disaster Management Control Room - 0471-2331639, Fax: 0471-2333198

District collectors numbers for rescue 

1. Thiruvananthapuram - 0471-2730067, 0471-2730045, 8547610015

Assist. Commissioner(DM) -Mobile No.- 8547610004

2. Kollam - 0474-2794004, 9447557736

Commissioner - Mob No-8547610000

3. Pathanamthitta - 0468-2222515, 8547610039

4. Alappuzha - 0477-2238630, 8547610047

5. Kottayam - 0481-2562201, 8547610057

6.Idukki - 0486-2232242, 0486-2232303, 8547610061

7. Eranaakulam - 0484-2422282, 854710077

8. Trissur - 0487-2362424, 8547610085

9. Palakkad - 0491-2505309, 8547610097

10. Malappuram - 0483-2736320, 854716007

11. Kozhikod - 0495-2371002, 854716018

12. Wayanad - 04936-202251, 04936-202230, 8547616023

13. Kannur - 0497-2713266, 0497-2700645, 8547616034

14. Kasaragod, 0499-4257700, 9447726900

Details of SSP/SP's of District Kerala

Name District - SP TVM RL
Mobile - 9497996985
Office - No 0471-2315803
Residential No - 2317545
Fax No - 2315803

Name District - SP KLM City
Mobile - 9497996908
Office - 0474-2764422
Residential No - 5459555
Fax No - 2744165

Name District - SP PTA
Mobile - 9497996983
Office - 0468-2222636
Residential No. - 2222637
Fax No. 2222636

Name District - SP ALPY
Mobile -9497999682
Office - 0477-2239326
Residential no - 2230527
Fax no - 2263600

Name District - SP KTM
Mobile - 9497996980
Office - 0481-2564700
Residential No. - 2578115
Fax no. - 2564700

Name District - SP IDI
Mobile - 9497996981
Office - 04862-232354
Residential No. - 2233004
Fax no. - 2233006

Name District - SP EKM RL
Mobile - 9497996979
Office -0484-2623550
Residential No. -2604080
Fax no. - 2623550

Name District - SP TSR RL
Mobile - 9497996978
Office -0487-2361000
Residential No 2363601

Name District -SP PKD
Mobile -9497996977
Office -0491-2534011
Residential No- 2533276
Fax no. - 2534011

Name District - SP MPM
Mobile - 9497996976
Office - 0483-2734377
Residential No-  2734384
Fax no. - 2734377

Name District - SP KKD RL
Mobile - 9497996975
Office - 0496-2523100
Residential No-  2517988
Fax no. - 2523100

Name District - SP WYD
Mobile - 9497996974
Office - 04936-202525
Residential No- 202500
Fax no. - 202525

Name District - SP KNR
Mobile - 9497996973
Office - 0497-2763330
Residential No- 2763331
Fax no. - 2763330

Name District - SP KSD
Mobile - 9497996972
Office - 04994-257401
Residential No- 255301
Fax no. - 230401

Name District - SP TRAFFIC SZ
Mobile - 9447105619
Office - 0471-2324001

Name District - SP TRAFFIC NZ
Mobile - 9497996437
Office - 0495-2769190

ERANAKULAM DISTRICT Control room contact numbers:
District Emergency Operation Centre: 0484-2423513
Toll free no: 1077

Taluk control room numbers:

Aluva: 0484 2624052

Kanayannur: 0484 2360704

Kochi: 0484 2215559

Kothamangalam: 0485 28 22298

Kunnathunadu: 0484 25 22224

Muvattupuzha: 0485 2813 773,

Paravur: 0484 244 2326.

DISTRICTWISE EMERGENCY HELP LINES

TRIVANDRUM CHIEF MINISTER -04712333812

KOTTAYAM -04812304800, 04812562201

ERANAKULAM - 04842423513

IDUKKI - 04862233111

PATTANAMTHITTA - 8078808915, 0468 2322515, 0468 2222515

Adoor - 0473 4224826

Konni - 0473 2240087

Aranmula/Kozhanchery - 98470 80787, 94953 70585, 94477 12221, 97447 24932, 94954 65808

Thiruvalla - 04692 601303

Mallappally - 0469 268229

Kozhanchery - 04682 222221

Ranni - 0473 5227442

KOTTAYAM WHATSAPP - 94465 62236

TRIVANDRUM WHATSAPP - 9446568222

ERANAKULAM WHATSAPP - 79022 00400

Forward the contacts to as many groups as possible. 

