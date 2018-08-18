हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Kerala floods: Massive rescue ops underway; over 10000 people evacuated

67 helicopters, 24 aircraft and 548 motorboats have been pressed into service to rescue and evacuate people from submerged areas.

Image Courtesy: Reuters
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), on Saturday, reviewed the ongoing rescue operations in the flood-affected areas in Kerala. The meeting discussed the current flood situation and deployment of rescue teams, motorboats, helicopters, life jackets to various districts of Kerala. Provision of food, water, medicines and restoration of power, telecom and transport links were also discussed in the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed personnel from Indian Navy, Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, other CAPFs to help in the rescue and evacuation of people from various flood-affected districts.

Sixty-seven helicopters, 24 aircraft and 548 motorboats have been pressed into service to rescue and evacuate people from submerged areas to relief camps and for distribution of relief materials. 

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has till now rescued 194 people and evacuated around 10,467 from flood-hit Kerala. A total of 55 NDRF teams are engaged in the rescue and relief work in the flood-affected Kerala. 

A 27-member team of the Rajasthan State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) left for Kerala on Saturday with 12 boats from a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force to provide relief and assistance to those affected by the floods.

More than 6,900 life jackets, 3,000 lifebuoys, 167 inflatable tower lights, 2,100 raincoats, 1,300 gumboots and 153 chainsaws have been provided as per the request of the State Government.

The Cabinet Secretary directed five more helicopters to be mobilised by IAF, Navy and ONGC which will be pressed into service by Sunday.

Various Central Ministeries have made available food, water and medicines which include 3,00,000 food packets, 6,00,000 MT of milk, 14,00,000 litres of drinking water, 150 potable water purification kits with capacity of 1,00,000 litre each. 

Railways informed that trains have been running to Thiruvananthapuram via Erode and Madurai. It offered to run a special food and medicine train from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam as per the requirements of the State Government to distribute food and medicines to all the stations on the way.

The Naval airstrip at Kochi will be functional for commercial flights by August 20. 

The Department of Telecom has enabled intra-circle roaming which will enable subscribers of one service provider to access mobile towers of other service providers. 

All the operators have offered free data and SMS facility from Friday. Mobile towers called ‘Cellular on Wheels’ are also being deployed to ensure that no Block remains unconnected.

The Ministry of Health has made ready emergency medicines and medical teams for deployment as soon as flood waters recede. 

As per IMD forecast, rainfall is expected to recede further barring in one or two districts.

