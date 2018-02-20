Kerala 'love jihad' case: I am a Muslim and wish to remain one, Hadiya tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: In a new turn in Kerala's 'love jihad' case, Hadiya has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that she is a Muslim and wanted to remain one.

She has also stated that she wants to remain the wife of Shafin Jahan.

Earlier also in November 2017, Hadiya had said that she was not forced to convert to Islam. "I am a Muslim. I want to go with my husband. Nobody forced me to convert," she had said.

Meanwhile, on November 27, 2017, the top court had said that Hadiya could pursue her homoeopathy studies under her previous Hindu name at Salem medical college.

A Hindu by birth and named as Akhila Ashokan, she is said to have converted to Islam several months before her 'marriage'.

An SC bench headed by CJI had given its direction after interacting with Hadiya even as she had pleaded that she should be allowed to go with her 'husband'.

The bench had directed the college and the university to re-admit Hadiya and grant her hostel facilities.

Hadiya was in the custody of her parents for almost six months after the Kerala High Court had on May 29, 2017, annulled her 'nikah' with Shafin Jahan.

Hadiya's father had welcomed the apex court decision allowing her to continue her studies.

He had said that she had wanted to go to Syria after converting to Islam. "Hadiya does not have any idea about Syria, where she wanted to go after converting to Islam," he had said and had added, "I cannot have a terrorist in the family."

(With PTI inputs)