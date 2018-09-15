हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Kerala nun rape: Bishop Franco Mulakkal steps down, brought to notice of Vatican

Meanwhile, Bishop Mulakkal has been brought to the notice of the Vatican.

Kerala nun rape: Bishop Franco Mulakkal steps down, brought to notice of Vatican
ANI photo

Thiruvananthapuram: Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused in a rape case of a nun in Kerala, stepped down on Saturday. In a letter, he wrote that he could be called for further clarifications by investigating officer. So he is appointing Rv, Fr Joseph Thekkumkattil and Rev Fr Subin Thekkedathu.

"I am likely to be called for further clarifications by investigating officer in Kerala, appoint Rv, Fr Joseph Thekkumkattil & Rev Fr Subin Thekkedathu," Bishop Franco Mulakkal wrote in the letter.

On Friday, Kerala police registered a complaint against the Missionaries of Jesus hours after the congregation released a photograph of the nun being seated with her alleged tormentor in violation of the anti-rape law. The nun has accused Bishop Mulakkal of the religious order of rape.

Meanwhile, Bishop Mulakkal has been brought to the notice of the Vatican. The church representative from India is in the Vatican to discuss the issue and is expecting intervention in the coming days, news agency ANI said quoting sources.

