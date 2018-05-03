Kerala SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 declared, overall pass percentage 97.84

Kochi: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has announced the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exam results 2018 on its official websites keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in. The overall pass percentage stood at 97.84 per cent as as opposed to 95.98% last year. A out a total of 4,41,103 students, 4,31,162 passed the exams with 34,313 students scoring an A+ in all subjects.

Candidates can also check the Kerala SSLC Class 10 results at kerala.indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.nic.in, cdit.org, examresults.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, educationkerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in

Kerala's Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has rolled out an app on Google Play where the Kerala SSLC Result 2018 will be posted. The app is called 'Saphalam'.

How to check Kerala SSLC Results 2018

1. Log on to one of the websites mentioned above or click here

2. Now enter enter you Registration Number and Date of Birth

3. Click on 'Get results'. The results will be displayed on screen.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the results with them.

In 2017, over 450,000 students appeared for the exam in 2017 and the overall pass percentage was 95.98.

This year, the Kerala Board SSLC Exam was reportedly held in nearly 3000 exam centres across the state.