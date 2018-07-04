हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Kerala students' union calls for state-wide education bandh on Wednesday

Kerala students&#039; union calls for state-wide education bandh on Wednesday
Representational image

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has called for a state-wide education bandh on Wednesday. The bandh has been called to protest against the lathi charge on the workers of the students' union who had taken out a march to the secretariat on Tuesday.

The KSU workers reportedly carried out the march demanding a reduction in the college fees charged by the Pariyaram Medical College. Also, the students wanted a CBI investigation in the Jesna Maria James missing case. Furthermore, they were protesting against the delay in the appointment of the vice-chancellor and the pro-vice-chancellor at the University of Kerala. 

The agitation and the counter lathi charge left KSU state president K M Abhijith, general secretary Nabeel Kallambalam and 10 other people injured.

Media reports suggest that the police conducted a lathi charge after the students' union workers started throwing stones targetting the police personnel.

The police have, meanwhile, arrested five people in connection with the incident. The activists are currently in judicial remand.

