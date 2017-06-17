Kerela gets its first Metro, PM Narendra Modi flags off Kochi rail service, takes ride with E Sreedharan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kerala’s first Metro rail and took an inaugural ride onboard the train with dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajashekaran are also accompanying the Prime Minister.

Futuristic infrastructure that will contribute to India's growth...PM @narendramodi and other dignitaries on the Kochi Metro. pic.twitter.com/TA2TWlm3wp — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 17, 2017

PM @narendramodi and other dignitaries on board the Kochi Metro. pic.twitter.com/85dG4EhkqL — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 17, 2017

The Prime Minister cut the ribbon of the much-awaited project at Palarivattom station and took a ride on the newly constructed rapid transport from the station of Palarivattom to Pathadippalam.

Inaugurating the Kochi Metro rail, Prime Minister Modi said it is "futuristic infrastructure that will contribute to India's growth"

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked all the workers who were a part of the construction of the Kochi Metro. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the inauguration of the Kochi Metro rail, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "A dream is now a reality."

PM Modi arrived at the Kochi naval base in a special aircraft at 10:15 am today where he was received by Kerala Governor Sathasivam and Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan. From there, he proceeded to Palarivattom station to board the Metro to Pathadipplam.

Following this, he will attend a Patanjali yoga camp and release a book commemorating 'Reading Day' at 12:15 pm.

The Prime Minister will also chair a meeting with Chief Minister Vijayan and other cabinet ministers at 1 pm to discuss developmental activities implemented in the state.

With 11 stations covering nearly 13 km - from Palarivattom to Aluva - this is the longest first phase of a metro to be inaugurated.

The Metro has employed 23 transgenders in various departments based on their qualifications. More workers from the community will be inducted after gauging their success, says Kerala Metro Rail Limited managing director Elias George.

Claimed to be the country's first integrated multi-model transport system, the Metro is expected to improve regional connectivity and ease the traffic congestion in Kochi, the commercial hub of Kerala.