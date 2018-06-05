हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nipah virus

Kerela MLA wears mask, gloves to Assembly, demands better fight against Nipah virus

Opposition MLA Parakkal Abdulla, of the United Democratic Front, triggered a war of words between the ruling LDF and opposition UDF members by walking the floor with mask and gloves.

PTI photo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Nipah virus outbreak that claimed more than a dozen lives in Kerela, an MLA on Monday wore mask and gloves while attending the Assembly to emphasise on the impact the deadly virus in Kozhikode district.

Kicking up a row, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA, who represent Kuttiady constituency, greeted the opposition members wearing the mask and gloves.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said the member's behaviour amounted to 'trivialising' a serious issue, Health minister, K K Shylaja described it as a 'ridiculous act.'

Kerela was maintaining extreme vigil following the outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus.

Since the Nipah virus was confirmed, government has taken all necessary steps to contain it. The health department has intervened efficiently.

Even then, the MLA has come to the house wearing a mask which amounted to self ridicule, Vijayan said attacking the member.

Health minister said there are certain criteria for wearing a mask.

If the member was infected by the virus, he should not have come to the house, she said.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said he was told by the MLA that in Kozhikode everyone was wearing a mask and walking around and so he had come to the house as a symbolic gesture.

Abdulla said his act was only to bring the government's attention to the situation in Kuttiyadi-Perambra region, the epicenter of the Nipah virus.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan also enquired from the member why he wore the mask.

As many as 16 people have lost their lives so far to Nipah virus (NiV) in two districts - Kozhikode and Malappuram - of the state since the confirmation of the deadly virus on May 17.

With inputs from PTI)

