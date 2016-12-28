Key facts about Delhi's new Lt Governor Anil Baijal
New Delhi: Career bureaucrat Anil Baijal was on Wednesday appointed the next Lt Governor of Delhi, a post which had fallen vacant after sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung.
Following are some important facts about him:
- 70-year-old Baijal is from the 1969 batch of the Union Territory cadre.
- He retired from service in 2006 as Secretary, Urban Development Ministry.
- He has served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government besides holding key positions in other ministries.
- Before joining the home ministry, Baijal was the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
- He has also worked as Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar.
- Baijal's other important assignments have been the chairman and managing director Indian Airlines, commissioner sales tax and excise, national capital territory of Delhi and development commissioner of Goa.
- He has also served as councilor in charge of India Aid Mission in Nepal.
- Baijal was actively associated with the designing and roll-out of Rs 60,000 crore Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) launched by the Manmohan Singh government.
- He served as the Independent Non-Executive Chairman at IDFC Bank Limited until December 8, 2016 and served as its Independent Director from September 12, 2014 to December 8, 2016.
- The former bureaucrat was also on the executive council of the think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation.
- He holds master's degrees in arts from the University of Allahabad and the University of East Anglia.
