Kheti par Gabbar Singh ki maar: Rahul now questions Modi on farmers’ woes

After questioning PM Narendra Modi on the issues of woman safety, price rise and healthcare, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday has now tweeted a question on farmers’ woes.

In his 9th question to PM Modi, the Congress leader alleged that farmers were given stepmotherly treatment by the government. He alleged that the farmers were neither getting the right price for their crops nor getting tubewells for farming.

The Gandhi scion also took another Gabbar jibe in his question, similar to his ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ remark.

In his tweet, Rahul has said said that no loans were waived, right price for crops were not given, neither were the tubewells arranged. And then taking the Gabbar jibe, he has alleged that lands were snatched from the farmers.

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी- 9वाँ सवाल: न की कर्ज़ माफ़ी

न दिया फसल का सही दाम

मिली नहीं फसल बीमा राशि

न हुआ ट्यूबवेल का इंतजाम खेती पर गब्बर सिंह की मार

छीनी जमीन, अन्नदाता को किया बेकार PM साहब बतायें, खेडुत के साथ क्यों इतना सौतेला व्यवहार? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 7, 2017

On Wednesday , the Congress vice president had posted his eighth question, raising the issue of healthcare.

Pointing to the menace of children in Gujarat suffering from malnutrition and high infant mortality rate, Rahul Gandhi had asked if such was the healthcare policy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

He had said, “39% children are suffering from malnutrition, 33 infants in every 1000 die, cost of healthcare is rising, and there are not enough doctors. In Bhuj, you have given the government hospital to your friend. Is this the wonder of your healthcare system?”

Earlier, his seventh question to PM Modi had given ammunition to the BJP to attack as it was published with a chart with wrong mathematics. However, @OfficeOfRG retracted the tweet with the seventh question, and replace it with another.

The Gandhi scion was briefly trolled for the same as well.

On Wednesday, he hit back over the trolling thanking the BJP for pointing out his mistake. He said that "unlike" Prime Minister Narendra Modi he was "human" and did commit mistakes. He asked the BJP to "please do keep it coming".

"For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that`s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

The question he had tweeted was: "Rising prices has made life difficult. Is this government only going to serve the rich, (Jumlo ki bewfaai maar gayi, notebandi ki lutai maar gayi, GST saari kamai maar gayi, baki kuch bacha to mahengai maar gayi. Badhte daamo se jeena dushwar, bas ameero ki hogi bhajpa sarkar)".

Rahul has been posting questions on his Twitter account seeking answers from the Prime Minister in the run-up to Gujarat assembly elections.

The first phase of assembly elections in Gujarat will be held on December 9, the second phase on December 14. The counting of votes will take place on December 18, along with that of Himachal Pradesh elections results.