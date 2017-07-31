close
Rajasthan's Kishangarh Airport to be commissioned by August, says Airports Authority of India

The Airports Authority of India manages 125 airports, which include 18 international airports and 78 domestic airports.  

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 14:19

New Delhi: In yet another achievement for the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Kishangarh airport in Rajasthan is likely to be operational by next month.

AAI officials believe the new airport will cater to tourists who visit Ajmer on regular basis.

Sudhir Raheja, Member (Planning) of the AAI, said, "Hostile to smile was the motto we were working on. Eventually, we won the trust of the people and were helped by the people and state government, and today, this airport is ready. Licensing work is underway and I expect that airport will be commissioned in August."

A.K.Pathak, Executive Director of the AAI, said, "Kishangarh Airport is one of the very important airports in the Rajasthan region. Ultimately, Kishangarh Airport will feed our Ajmer Sharif as this carries religious value and lot of domestic as well as international tourists visit Ajmer every year. It will also serve the large marble business community."

Located about 100-kilometers from Jaipur, the airport will cater not just to Kishangarh, but also to Ajmer and Pushkar, the nearby cities that see a massive footfall of tourists who visit the Ajmer Sharif Dargah and the annual Pushkar fair.

The Kishangarh airport will cater to a big mass of people who come to this city for its mega marble market.

Raheja further stated, At present, the length of the runway is 6,000 feet on which ATR-72, owned by Spice Jet and soon-to-be-acquired by Indigo and Q 400, an 80 seater aircraft, owned by Air-India will be operating from here. We hope that the kind of marble market it has, religious tourism it (Ajmer) has will certainly bring more connectivity to the airport. This airport will be viable and we`ll see operators getting a large number of passengers using the Kishangarh airport in near future."

Many new airports are coming up which will help improve air connectivity in near future.

Many new airports are coming up which will help improve air connectivity in near future.

