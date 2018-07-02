हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
One more student has also been critically injured in the attack. 

Kochi: Maharaja College student stabbed to death allegedly by Campus Front of India members

KOCHI: A second year chemistry student, Abhimanyu, who was also a member of Students' Federation of India (SFI) was on Sunday stabbed to death allegedly by Campus Front of India workers at Maharaja's College in Kochi. One more student has also been critically injured in the attack. 

Police said that the two students were allegedly attacked by workers of the Campus Front and its parent outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) inside the Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, campus last night.

Three workers of the PFI and the Campus Front have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), has called for a state-wide protest today against the killing of the 20-year-old student.

The SFI leader, a second-year degree student at the college, was a resident of Vattavada in Idukki district and also a member of the organisation's Idukki district committee. The body has been kept at the Ernakulam General Hospital's mortuary.

Police suspect that issues between student activists over using college walls led to the attack. CPI(M) state secretariat member and former Rajya Sabha MP P Rajeev condemned the attack on the SFI workers and described it as a "planned" one carried out by forces with "extremist nature."

"We have not heard about such a heinous attack on student activists in recent times. All the progressive forces should come forward to fight against such outfits with extremist nature," said Rajeev, a former state leader of the SFI from Ernakulam district. 

(With PTI inputs)

