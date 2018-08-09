'Koi nahi bike', PM Narendra Modi's jibe at Congress as NDA wins RS Deputy Chairperson poll

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at the Congress-led opposition soon after the NDA won the elections for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson. Commenting on the election, the PM said: "This time, both sides in this election had a 'hari' (Harivansh Narayan and BK Hariprasad) but one had a BK, koi nahi bike," he said.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates NDA Candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh who was elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman pic.twitter.com/lTy2yRpxik — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

In a closely fought election, NDA candidate and JDU member Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson, defeating opposition's BK Hariprasad. As the voice vote remained inconclusive, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called for the division of votes in the House.

After the voting, Harivansh Narayan Singh emerged as a winner with 125 votes, while Hariprasad got 105 votes polled in his favour.

The post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman had been lying vacant since the retirement of PJ Kurien on July 1.