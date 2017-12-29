Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga sends footwear to Pakistan High Commission

New Delhi: Apparently angered and upset with the ill-treatment meted out to the mother and the wife of death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is lodged in a Pakistani jail, a Delhi BJP leader on Friday ordered footwear online and sent them to the Pakistan High Commission here for delivery.

The footwear was bought online by Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga who later dispatched it to Pakistan's High Commission for delivery as a mark of protest against the alleged ''inhuman'' treatment of Jadhav's kin.

"Pakistan wants our slippers. Let's give them slippers. I have ordered slippers and sent to Pakistan High Commission," he tweeted.

Pakistan wants our slippers, Let's Give them Slippers. I have ordered Slippers & sent to Pakistan High Commission. I request everyone to Order 1 Pair Slipper for Pakistan. After ordering Slippers tweet your order's screenshot with #JutaBhejoPakistan pic.twitter.com/VzhKvDLq82 — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) December 29, 2017

Bagga also launched an online campaign requesting the "nationalists" to send slippers to Pakistan.

"Over a hundred people sent footwear to Pakistan High Commission within a few hours after I did it," he claimed.

Jadhav's mother and wife had recently visited Pakistan and were forced to remove their 'mangalsutra', bindi, bangles and footwear by the Pakistani authorities before they were allowed to meet him through a glass screen.

Jadhav's mother and wife met him on December 25 inside the Pakistan Foreign Office building in Islamabad under unusual circumstances - he was separated from the two women by a glass screen and they conversed through an intercom.

During a press interaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had on Tuesday said that Pakistan had disregarded the cultural and religious sensibilities of Jadhav's mother and wife, who were asked to remove various articles, citing it as a security measure.

Almost all political parties strongly condemned Pakistan for its alleged ill-treatment to the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian Navy official who has been given a death sentence by a military court there.

The Narendra Modi government make a statement in Parliament on the issue on Thursday.

In identical statements in both houses of Parliament, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said yesterday there was "serious and gross violation of human rights of the family members of Jadhav", who is on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying.

She flayed Pakistan for presenting the two women as "widows" during the meeting, and accused Islamabad of turning an emotional moment into "an instrument to further its propaganda."

She pointed out that Jadhav's mother and wife were forced to remove their 'mangalsutra', bindi and bangles and footwear, and even made to change their attire on the pretext of security.

EAM Swaraj, while strongly condemning the inhuman treatment of the Jadhav's family members, also claimed that the incident exposed Pakistan's dubious intentions and false propaganda against India.

Jadhav is on a death row in Pakistan over charges of terrorism and spying for Indians intelligence agency - Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) - a charge completely rejected by India.

On May 18, 2017, the International Court of Justice stayed the hanging after India approached it against the death sentence.

(With PTI inputs)